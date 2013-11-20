* Troll, Njord field issues cut output

* Norway prepared for winter supplies (Adds detail)

STAVANGER, Norway Nov 20 Norwegian piped gas exports will steady in 2014 and 2015 after a slight dip this year and the system is well prepared for winter, North Sea pipeline infrastructure operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

Output will dip this year after record exports in 2012, in part due to technical issues at several fields, but the fluctuation will be small, Brian Bjordal, Gassco's managing director told Reuters.

"This year will be slightly below last year's level," Brian Bjordal told Reuters. "It will steady after that in 2014 and 2015."

Norway supplies about a fifth of the European Union's gas and its output has been rising over the past two decades thanks to big discoveries, even as oil production has been on a decline since its peak in 2000.

Output will be down this year due in part to compressor issues at Statoil's Troll field which will limit its peak capacity until next fall. An extended outage at Statoil's Njord field will also make an impact, though much smaller.

"It is basically Troll that is the main uncertainty. Troll is a swing field but I don't think it will be a very significant impact on the overall picture," Bjordal said.

Norwegian exports in the first 20 days of November were 8 percent lower than in the same period last year, partly due to the Troll outage.

Troll is still able to produce at a relatively high rate despite the compressor issue but Statoil lost much of its flexibility to adjust production, a potential issue during peak periods when market prices, particularly in Britain, can move sharply.

Still, Norway's total gas production, including LNG and domestic use, has been 4 percent above forecasts in the first ten months, indicating that the rest of the system was able to work around Troll's issues.

"The outlook (for this winter) is quite good," Bjordal said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)