OSLO, June 8 Norway's Statoil has
resumed production at its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG)
processing plant, after suspending it for scheduled maintenance
in May, a spokesman said on Friday.
"The plant has been up and producing at normal levels for
some time," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.
The plant, Europe's only LNG production facility, was also
due to halt production for about a week later in June to carry
out a planned pipeline inspection, he added.
It produces an average 5.8 billion cubic metres per year for
transport by ship to markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
Skauby declined to provide exact dates of maintenance,
citing the company's policy.
Although the stoppages are scheduled, Statoil does not
generally announce their start and end dates.
Gas to the plant on Melkeoya island, located above the
Arctic circle, is delivered via a 160 km pipeline from Snoehvit
gas field, which is estimated to hold 210 billion cubic metres
of gas.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)