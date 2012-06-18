* Flows to Britain via Langeled decrease to 29 mcm

* Exports to France back after interruption on Friday

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 18 Norwegian gas exports to Europe were down on Monday morning as flows fell to Britain and Belgium but were up to France after an interruption on Friday.

Total flows to Europe were at 248 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 1030 CET (0830 GMT) from a daily average of 272 mcm on Sunday, and 253 mcm on Friday, data from Gassco, Norway's gas system operator, showed.

Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were down to 48 mcm per day on Monday morning from a daily average of 65 mcm on Sunday and Friday.

Imports via the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, Britain's main sub-sea gas import route, fell to 29 mcm per day from an average 51 mcm on Friday, and 40 mcm on Sunday.

"The drop is related to the Franpipe flows having recovered from Friday and gas being re-routed back to France," an analyst at Point Carbon, a market analysis company owned by Thomson Reuters, said.

Exports to France via the 54 mcm Franpipe fell to zero on Friday, but rose to 44.6 mcm per day on Monday morning.

Gassco declined to comment on the reasons for Friday's drop.

Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 124 mcm per day on Monday morning, compared with a daily average of 130 mcm on Sunday, but the same as on Friday.

Exports to Belgium were at 32 mcm on Monday morning, stable from Sunday, but down from an average of 43 mcm on Friday.

The last spot price settlements on June 15:

NBP: 54.5 p/th (23.1 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.0 euros MWh

TTF: 23.5 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 23.7 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 23.8 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.3 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm.