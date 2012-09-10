* Total exports drop to around 151 mcm/day

* Kollsnes gas plant, Troll field shut

OSLO, Sept 10 Norway's gas exports to Europe fell sharply on Monday morning as production at its main gas processing plant and its biggest gas field were halted due to maintenance.

Real-time pipeline gas exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 68 mcm to around 151 mcm per day by 0730 GMT on Monday, from Friday's average of 219.5 mcm, data from the country's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

The 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant was shut down on Monday in coordination with maintenance at the country's biggest gas field, Troll, which produce about 30 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

The maintenance is expected to last until Sept. 22.

Supplies to continental Europe plunged by almost 67 mcm to 136 mcm, with France affected the most, while flows to Britain remained broadly stable.

Deliveries to France through the Franpipe pipeline fell by 32.6 mcm, more than two-thirds of Friday's average volumes, to 12.9 mcm.

The Franpipe is also expected to undergo maintenance from Sept. 15 until Sept. 21.

Combined flows to Germany and Netherlands were down by 22.6 mcm to 101.6 mcm, while exports to Belgium fell by 12.3 mcm to 21.5 mcm.

Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were broadly stable at 15.5 mcm as flows were restarted through the FLAGS pipeline over the weekend. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)