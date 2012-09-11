* Exports total 174.7 mcm/day

* Supplies to Britain slip

OSLO, Sept 11 Norway's gas exports to Europe recovered slightly on Tuesday morning after falling sharply the previous day due to maintenance at its key gas installations.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose by 13.5 mcm to 174.7 mcm per day by 0600 GMT on Tuesday, from Monday's average of 161.2 mcm, data from the country's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

The change in flows came mainly due to increased deliveries to Germany and Netherlands, who saw combined imports to grow by 13.3 mcm to 119.2 mcm.

Supplies to Britain, Europe's largest traded gas market, slipped by 1.4 mcm to 18.8 mcm.

Imports through the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea gas import route slipped as flows were likely re-routed to continental Europe, but rose through the FLAGS pipeline.

Deliveries to France through the Franpipe pipeline rose by 1.8 mcm to 15.6 mcm, while exports to Belgium remained broadly stable at 21.1 mcm.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell this week as the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and the country's biggest gas field, Troll, were shut for a planned maintenance expected to last until September 22.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 10:

NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.6 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.7 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.8 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)