* Total exports to Europe fall below 190 mcm

* More gas maintenance planned on Sept 16-17

OSLO, Sept 14 Norway's pipeline gas exports slipped on Friday morning on lower exports to Germany and France, while supplies to Britain and Belgium on the whole remained stable.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell by 5.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 184.1 mcm per day by 0630 GMT, from average 190 mcm on Thursday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, and Belgium were broadly stable at 41.3 mcm and 22.1 mcm respectively.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.9 mcm to 115.5 mcm, and deliveries to France dropped by 2.6 mcm to 5.2 mcm.

Exports to France are expected to cease on Sept. 15 due to maintenance at a receiving terminal in Dunkerque, an entry point for the Franpipe pipeline.

Flows through the Franpipe are expected to resume on Sept. 21.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply this week as the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its key Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance.

There will be more gas field maintenance on Sept. 16-17, with production reduced by 30 mcm per day, Gassco said on Thursday.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 13:

NBP: 60.7 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)

TTF: 26.0 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.9 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.9 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)