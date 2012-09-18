* Flows to Europe fall by almost 25 mcm to 141 mcm/d

* Langeled flows to UK reduced to 19.2 mcm/d

* Franpipe still interrupted

LONDON, Sept 18 Norwegian gas exports to Europe dropped further between Monday and Tuesday morning as maintenance work reduced flows both to Britain and continental Europe.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe began falling last week as the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance, and further maintenance is underway at the beginning of this week.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell by 24.7 million cubic metres (mcm) by 0600 GMT to 140.9 mcm on Tuesday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

The drop in exports included a 13.1 mcm fall to 19.2 mcm in volumes through the Langeled pipeline to Britain.

The pipeline has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day.

The other marked reduction in supplies was registered at Germany's Dornum receiving terminal, where input dropped from 43.3 mcm on Monday to 30.5 mcm on Tuesday morning.

Norwegian exports to France through the Franpipe pipeline remained at zero as a result of ongoing maintenance.

Flows to Belgium were stable around 21.6 mcm per day, and exports to the Netherlands and Germany through the two Emden terminals were also stable just under 60 mcm.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 14:

NBP: 61.7 p/th (26.1 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.9 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.9 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.9 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.4 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.1 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)