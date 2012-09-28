* Total exports rise to 290.3 mcm

* Flows to Britain drop slightly

OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian gas exports rose on Friday morning to the highest levels since mid-July on stronger flows to France and Germany.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 290.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0730 GMT compared with 267.6 mcm during Thursday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

That was the highest level since July 16, when total exports averaged 297.7 mcm.

Deliveries to France climbed by 13.4 mcm to 44.1 mcm, and combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany gained further by 12.4 mcm to 133.4 mcm.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, slipped by 3.2 mcm to 79.6 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline pumping 62.3 mcm, while the Vesterled pipeline remained idle.

Supplies to Belgium were steady at 33.2 mcm.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.

Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norway's exports to continental Europe and Britain soared recently as most of the maintenance planned for this year on the Norwegian continental shelf and at the country's gas processing plants was complete.

The 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant was running 40 mcm below its capacity, but was expected to return to full capacity on Sept. 30, Gassco has said.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on Sept. 27:

NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.6 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.5 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.5 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.4 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.5 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.7 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.7 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)