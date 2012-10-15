* Langeled flows to UK at 66.6 mcm/d * Outage at Troll gas field over OSLO, Oct 15 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose further on Monday morning after increasing over 300 million cubic metres per day on the weekend, a sign that the last week's outage at the Troll gas field was over. Supplies to Europe including Britain gained by 13.4 million cubic metres (mcm) to 315.7 mcm per day by 0700 GMT compared with the 302.3 mcm daily average on Sunday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were broadly stable at 95.2 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline flows at 66.6 mcm. Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected Langeled flows to remain high after they recovered over the weekend. Output from Norway's largest gas field, the Troll, was reduced by 30 mcm on Friday, affecting production at Kollsnes gas processing plant and driving the Langeled flows below 20 mcm per day. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany firmed by 5 mcm to 136 mcm on Monday morning, and supplies to Belgium were up by 5.1 mcm to 41 mcm. Exports to France inched up by 2.1 mcm to 43.5 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 12 NBP 27/63.8 27.2/64.2 TTF 26.4 26.6 NCG 26.5 26.5 Gaspool 26.6 26.5 Zeebrugge 26.4 26.5 Peg Nord 26.5 26.9 Peg Sud 27.6 26.9 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.