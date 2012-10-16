* Gas flows reach 316.6 mcm/day * Supplies gain on German flows OSLO, Oct 16 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Tuesday to the highest levels since May, with flows to Germany gaining further, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to Europe including Britain firmed by 4.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 316.6 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared with the 311.7 mcm daily average on Monday. It was the highest level since May 20, when total flows averaged 313 mcm. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, slipped by 4.4 mcm to 89.3 mcm due to a drop in flows through the Vesterled pipeline. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 8.6 mcm to 141.6 mcm, while and supplies to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 42.9 mcm and 42.8 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 15 NBP 27.2/64.2 26.9/63.5 TTF 26.6 26.3 NCG 26.5 26.5 Gaspool 26.5 26.6 Zeebrugge 26.5 26.3 Peg Nord 26.9 26.6 Peg Sud 26.9 26.6 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.