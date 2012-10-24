* Kollsnes output reduced by 23 mcm/d * Exports to Europe at 302.1 mcm/d OSLO, Oct 24 Norwegian pipeline gas exports were broadly stable on Wednesday morning, but could fall later due to new technical problems at Kollsnes gas processing plant, analysts said. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were steady at 302.1 million cubic metres per day by 0715 GMT, compared to the daily average of 303 mcm on Tuesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose by 10.3 mcm to 94 mcm, while combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany dropped by 11.5 mcm. Exports to France and Belgium were broadly stable at 41.9 mcm and 43.2 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Output from 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, was reduced by 23 mcm until Thursday morning due to problems with its compressors, Gassco said. "The problem at Kollsnes may reduce Norwegian flows to the UK and Continental Europe," analysts at Point Carbon wrote. Kollsnes also experienced problems with its compressors in the beginning of October. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 23 NBP 28.3/67.6 28.6/68.2 TTF 27.5 27.6 NCG 27.5 27.5 Gaspool 27.3 27.6 Zeebrugge 27.5 27.8 Peg Nord 27.7 27.9 Peg Sud 28.6 27.9 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.