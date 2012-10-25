* Exports to Britain rise to 120.2 mcm/d * Supplies steady to Germany, France OSLO, Oct 25 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Thursday morning on higher flows to Britain, indicating the Kollsnes gas processing plant was back to full capacity after technical problems the previous day. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 320.6 million cubic metres per day by 0800 GMT, compared to the daily average of 304.4 mcm on Wednesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose by 22.5 mcm to to 120.2 mcm helped by higher flows through the Vesterled pipeline. Supplies to Britain reached the highest levels since Feb. 12, when the gas flows averaged 122 mcm. The combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany were broadly stable at 121 mcm. Supplies to Belgium slipped by 5.4 mcm to 37.6 mcm, while they were unchanged to France at 41.8 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Output from 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, was reduced by 23 mcm on Wednesday. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 24 NBP 28.6/68.2 28.0/66.2 TTF 27.6 27.3 NCG 27.5 27.4 Gaspool 27.6 27.4 Zeebrugge 27.8 27.2 Peg Nord 27.9 27.7 Peg Sud 27.9 28.5 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.