* Exports to Germany rise, drop to UK * Supplies stable to France, Belgium OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Friday morning as more gas was pumped to Germany, partly offset by a drop in supplies to Britain. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 324.3 million cubic metres per day by 0630 GMT, compared to the daily average of 313.6 mcm on Thursday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, dropped by 6.6 mcm to 105.5 mcm due to lower flows through the Vesterled pipeline. The combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 16.3 mcm to 138.5 mcm, mostly due to more gas sent through the Europipe I pipeline to Emden receiving terminal. Exports to France and Belgium were broadly stable at 42.2 mcm and 38.1 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 25 NBP 28.0/66.2 28.2/66.2 TTF 27.3 27.2 NCG 27.4 27.4 Gaspool 27.4 27.2 Zeebrugge 27.2 27.4 Peg Nord 27.7 27.6 Peg Sud 28.5 28.5 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.