* Supplies to Germany edge up * Exports to UK drop slightly OSLO, Oct 29 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Monday morning, mostly due to increased supplies to Germany, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 329.9 million cubic metres per day by 0600 GMT, compared with the daily average of 322.3 mcm on Sunday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. The combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 8.9 mcm to 136.8 mcm, while supplies to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 42.1 mcm and 43.9 mcm, respectively. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, slipped by 1.6 mcm to 107.1 mcm. Flows through the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea gas import route, fell by 7.2 mcm to 62.5 mcm, but the drop was partly offset by higher supplies through the Vesterled pipeline. Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected the Langeled flows to increase later. "We expect Langeled flows to be close to its full capacity (of 71 mcm/day) going forward until the start of the field maintenance and believe an increase is likely from the current level," a Point Carbon analyst said. Norwegian gas output is expected to drop by 32 mcm per day due to the field maintenance to start on Nov. 10. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 26 NBP 28.2/66.2 28.9/68.0 TTF 27.2 28.0 NCG 27.4 27.8 Gaspool 27.2 27.7 Zeebrugge 27.4 28.1 Peg Nord 27.6 28.5 Peg Sud 28.5 29.3 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.