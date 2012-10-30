* Supplies to Britain, Germany rise * Langeled runs at full capacity OSLO, Oct 30 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose early on Tuesday due to higher flows to Britain and Germany, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 333.7 million cubic metres per day by 0700 GMT, the highest level since March, compared with the daily average of 320 mcm on Monday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's largest traded gas market, rose by 9.6 mcm to 109.6 mcm with the Langeled pipeline running at its full capacity of 71 mcm per day. The combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 5.4 mcm to 139.4 mcm, while supplies to France remained broadly stable at 42.5 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 29 NBP 28.9/68.0 28.6/67.4 TTF 28.0 28.0 NCG 27.8 27.6 Gaspool 27.7 27.7 Zeebrugge 28.1 27.9 Peg Nord 28.5 28.0 Peg Sud 29.3 31.8 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.