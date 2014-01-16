OSLO Jan 16 A partner in the Gassled natural
gas pipeline network has filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian
government aiming to overturn a cut in gas transport tariffs
which several partners have said would cost them $6.6 billion in
lost earnings over 20 years.
Investors who have poured billions into Norway's gas network
are angry about a decision taken by the former government and
backed by the current one to lower the tariffs the network can
charge energy companies to use it.
"Njord Gas ... has filed a writ of summons to initiate legal
proceedings against the (Norwegian ministry of oil and energy),"
the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Njord Gas, which is owned by Swiss bank UBS and
France's Caisse des Depots, said the decision by the
government did not have sufficient legal basis and must be ruled
invalid.
It said it would also seek damages for the losses incurred
but did not disclose how much money it would be asking for.
A group of international investors have put $5.1 billion
into Gassled in recent years.
They include the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, German
insurer Allianz, the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board.
In January 2012, Norway's previous centre-left government
cut tariffs which the Gassled network charges energy firms to
transport gas from North Sea platforms to processing plants in
Norway and terminals in Britain, Germany, France and Belgium.
It argued the move would encourage exploration by oil
companies.
The new centre-right government reaffirmed that decision in
December, which disappointed the Gassled partners who had
opposed the tariff cut. Just days earlier they had met with the
oil and energy minister to try to convince him to reverse the
decision.
Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien declined to comment about
Njord Gas' decision on Thursday, citing the legal challenge.
Three other Gassled partners - Silex Gas, Infragas and
Solveig Gas - said in December they would file a lawsuit against
the Norwegian government.
