OSLO Dec 27 Norwegian gas flow to the
United Kingdom remained choppy on Tuesday as power began
returning to Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas
processing plant after holiday storms cut off its electricity.
Shell's plant on the Norwegian coast, which gets power from
Norway's public grid, can provide some 20 percent of Britain's
gas demand through the Langeled pipeline.
Power failed at key spots on Sunday and Monday as Atlantic
storm "Dagmar" harried Norway's coast. On Tuesday
officials warned of potential new trouble for power distribution
and road and train traffic as a second storm hit.
British gas imports through Langeled fell to about 24
million cubic metres/day on Tuesday at 0600 GMT and held there
for two hours after peaking overnight at 33 mcm/d.
Earlier they had stepped up from a post-Dagmar low of 7
mcm/d, according to data from the UK National Grid. Before
Sunday's outages the flow had been about 60 million mcm/d.
By Monday at 1948 GMT, the Shell plant's power consumption
from the grid had returned to 25 percent of capacity, Shell told
the Nordic power bourse.
"Due to grid problems the power consumption is low," Shell
said.
The shutdown of the plant at Nyhamna, between Bergen and
Trondheim, occurred on Sunday. No one at Shell could be reached
for comment on Tuesday.
Oil and gas output at Statoil's offshore
installations was not affected by Dagmar at its peak, the
Norwegian company said on Monday, though power to its Kollsnes
power plant cut out intermittently.
The Nordic country is the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter and the second-largest for gas.