OSLO Jan 11 Norwegian gas deliveries by pipeline to the rest of Europe declined by more than 3 percent in 2011 after a decade of rapid growth, North Sea pipeline operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

The state-owned company said it transported 94.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas from the Norwegian continental shelf to terminals in Germany, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom, some 3 billion cubic metres less than in 2010.

Gassco Chief Executive Brian Bjordal said he had no simple explanation for the dip after pipeline deliveries had risen by almost 80 percent since 2001.

"Norway's gas exports depend on many elements which interact in complex ways," he said in a statement. "Production, transport capacity, access to resources, markets and the availability of gas from other suppliers are crucial factors."

Gassco said deliveries of natural gas liquids and condensate from processing plants at Kaarstoe and Kollsnes rose to 7.99 million tonnes in 2011 from 7.62 million tonnes the year before. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs, editing by Jane Baird)