* Oil workers continue to strike, but no escalation * Maintenance at Kollsnes could reduce exports to UK OSLO, July 4 Norwegian gas flows to Europe on Wednesday morning were slightly above the previous day's average, with an ongoing strike of offshore oil workers having little impact on exports so far. Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, compared with the daily average of 279 mcm on Tuesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at 75 mcm per day, up from 69 mcm the previous day. Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 138 mcm per day from 140 mcm on Tuesday, while flows to France and Belgium were stable at 37 mcm and 34 mcm respectively. Flows through Vesterled pipeline to Britain have been shut since last Friday, but more gas was flowing via 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the UK's main sub-sea gas import route. Analysts said Vesterled could have been shut due to the oil strike affecting production at Oseberg gas and oil field in the Norwegian continental shelf. Gassco did not provide any explanation for the shutdown. The strike of about 700 offshore workers shut down five oil and gas fields in total, but that had mostly affected oil production. The unions on Tuesday put off a decision to escalate the strike till Friday, which would extend their battle with employers over early retirement rights to nearly two weeks. Norway's 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant is to reduce its output by 39 mcm per day due to maintenance from July 5 till July 23, and that could affect exports to Britain, said analysts at Point Carbon, a market analysis company. The last spot price settlements on July 3: NBP: 57.6 p/th (24.5 euros per MWh) NCG 24.4 euros MWh TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.3 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.5 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)