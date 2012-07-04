* Oil workers continue to strike, but no escalation
* Maintenance at Kollsnes could reduce exports to UK
OSLO, July 4 Norwegian gas flows to Europe on
Wednesday morning were slightly above the previous day's
average, with an ongoing strike of offshore oil workers having
little impact on exports so far.
Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm)
per day at 0700 GMT, compared with the daily average of 279 mcm
on Tuesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at
75 mcm per day, up from 69 mcm the previous day.
Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 138 mcm per
day from 140 mcm on Tuesday, while flows to France and Belgium
were stable at 37 mcm and 34 mcm respectively.
Flows through Vesterled pipeline to Britain have been shut
since last Friday, but more gas was flowing via 71 mcm Langeled
pipeline, the UK's main sub-sea gas import route.
Analysts said Vesterled could have been shut due to the oil
strike affecting production at Oseberg gas and oil field in the
Norwegian continental shelf.
Gassco did not provide any explanation for the shutdown.
The strike of about 700 offshore workers shut down five oil
and gas fields in total, but that had mostly affected oil
production.
The unions on Tuesday put off a decision to escalate the
strike till Friday, which would extend their battle with
employers over early retirement rights to nearly two
weeks.
Norway's 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant is to reduce its
output by 39 mcm per day due to maintenance from July 5 till
July 23, and that could affect exports to Britain, said analysts
at Point Carbon, a market analysis company.
The last spot price settlements on July 3:
NBP: 57.6 p/th (24.5 euros per MWh)
NCG 24.4 euros MWh
TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.3 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.5 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)