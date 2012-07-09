* Gas flows to Britain up slightly * Hours left till total production shutdown OSLO, July 9 Norwegian gas flows to Europe were up slightly on Monday from the last week, data from the country's gas system operator showed, a day before a lockout threatens to shut down all gas and oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf. Norway's oil industry has said it would lock out all offshore workers from Tuesday, as talks with labour unions failed on Sunday to end a strike which has already cut gas output by about 4 percent. The government has the authority to force an end to the strike and lockout if it believes national interests could be harmed, but has so far refrained from taking action. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 285 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT from a daily average of 279 mcm on Sunday and 281 mcm on Friday. Gas flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up to 75 mcm per day on Monday morning from 72 mcm on Sunday and 70 mcm last Friday. Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at around 137 mcm per day on Monday morning, stable from Sunday and Friday. Flows to France and Belgium were also stable at 38 mcm and 35 mcm per day compared to last week. Exports to continental Europe are more stable as they are mostly based on long-term contracts, while supplies to Britain are based on spot market deals and are more volatile. Gas flows from Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia, have ranged from 264 mcm to 283 mcm per day since the offshore strike started on June 24. The last spot price settlements on July 6: NBP: 58.3 p/th (25.1 euros per MWh) NCG 25.2 euros MWh TTF: 25.2 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 25.3 euros/MWh Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.4 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.4 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)