* Gas supplies to Germany, BeNeLux rise * Langeled flows to UK down 17.2 mcm LONDON, July 11 Norwegian gas supply to Europe rose by 10 million cubic metres (mcm) between Tuesday and Wednesday, with flows to Germany and the BeNeLux region rising while supplies to Britain were reduced, data from Norway's gas system operator showed. Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 277 mcm per day at 0830 GMT, up from 287.1 mcm on Tuesday. The majority of the increase in flow was to Emden, which supplies Germany and the Netherlands, as well through the Zeepipe to Belgium. Supplies to the two Emden terminals were up by a total of 10 mcm to a combined 77.9 mcm through both pipelines. Flows to Germany's Dornum were up 3.3 mcm to 65.4 mcm. Supplies to France through Franpipe were up 3.8 mcm to 38.6 mcm, and flows to Belgium were up 10 mcm to 35.5 mcm. The rise in supplies to continental Europe came at the cost of flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were flows through the Langeled pipeline dropped by 17.2 mcm to 50.8 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 9: NBP: 56.9 p/th (24.6 euros per MWh) NCG 24.8 euros MWh TTF: 24.9 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.8 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.6 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.2 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.7 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)