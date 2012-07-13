* Norwegian gas flows to Europe seen at 289.2 mcm/d on
Friday
* Flows to UK rise on Oseberg field return
LONDON, July 13 Norwegian gas supplies to
Britain rose between Thursday and Friday morning while flows to
continental Europe remained largely unchanged, data from
Norway's gas operator showed.
Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were expected to be 289.2
million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0930 GMT, up 7.9 mcm from
Thursday.
The majority of the increased flows were expected to be sent
to Britain, with supplies through the Langeled pipeline expected
to rise by 3.1 mcm to 43.7 mcm.
Flows through the Vesterled pipeline were also seen picking
up again, with 4.6 mcm expected to be supplied.
Supplies through the FLAGS pipeline were seen almost
unchanged at 19.3 mcm.
Analysts at Point Carbon said the increases to Britain were
a result of the Oseberg oil and gas field restarting production.
"Supplies (to Britain) could improve as UK continental shelf
flows are expected to increase with Oseberg restarting
operations today (and) technical problems at South Morecambe
could also be solved during the weekend."
Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were expected to remain
stable, with supplies to the two Emden terminals seen to drop by
just over 1 mcm to a combined total of 82.5 mcm, while flows to
Dorunum were expected to rise 0.6 mcm to 65.2 mcm.
Supplies to France and Belgium were expected to rise
slightly, with an increase of 0.7 mcm to 35.4 mcm seen to
France, while Belgium was expected to see a rise of 0.2 mcm to
38.6 mcm.
The last spot price settlements on July 12:
NBP: 56.2 p/th (24.30 euros per MWh)
NCG 24.4 euros MWh
TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.5 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.7 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 27.5 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)