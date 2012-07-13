* Norwegian gas flows to Europe seen at 289.2 mcm/d on Friday * Flows to UK rise on Oseberg field return LONDON, July 13 Norwegian gas supplies to Britain rose between Thursday and Friday morning while flows to continental Europe remained largely unchanged, data from Norway's gas operator showed. Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were expected to be 289.2 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0930 GMT, up 7.9 mcm from Thursday. The majority of the increased flows were expected to be sent to Britain, with supplies through the Langeled pipeline expected to rise by 3.1 mcm to 43.7 mcm. Flows through the Vesterled pipeline were also seen picking up again, with 4.6 mcm expected to be supplied. Supplies through the FLAGS pipeline were seen almost unchanged at 19.3 mcm. Analysts at Point Carbon said the increases to Britain were a result of the Oseberg oil and gas field restarting production. "Supplies (to Britain) could improve as UK continental shelf flows are expected to increase with Oseberg restarting operations today (and) technical problems at South Morecambe could also be solved during the weekend." Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were expected to remain stable, with supplies to the two Emden terminals seen to drop by just over 1 mcm to a combined total of 82.5 mcm, while flows to Dorunum were expected to rise 0.6 mcm to 65.2 mcm. Supplies to France and Belgium were expected to rise slightly, with an increase of 0.7 mcm to 35.4 mcm seen to France, while Belgium was expected to see a rise of 0.2 mcm to 38.6 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 12: NBP: 56.2 p/th (24.30 euros per MWh) NCG 24.4 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.5 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 27.5 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)