* Flows via Langeled pipeline up to 61 mcm/d * Supplies to continental Europe fall OSLO, July 16 Norwegian gas supplies to Britain rose between Friday and Monday morning, while flows to continental Europe fell, data from Norway's gas system operator showed. Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose overall to 302 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, up 10.2 mcm from Friday's average, with the majority of the increased flows sent to Britain. Total volumes to Britain from Norway reached 86.2 mcm, up from 70.8 mcm on Friday. Flows to the Langeled pipeline were up to 61.1 mcm from Friday's average of 45.6 mcm. Analysts at Point Carbon said the increase to Britain could be the result of restarted output from the Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea. Exports to continental Europe fell to 216 mcm from 221 mcm on Friday. Flows to Germany and the Netherlands fell by 4 mcm to 143.4 mcm, and supplies to Belgium were also down by 2.6 mcm to 32.3 mcm. Exports to France were up by 1.5 mcm to 40.2 mcm. Maintenance of several Norwegian gas fields is expected to take place between July 23 and August 10 with a total loss in capacity of 25 mcm, but no details on which fields will be affected has been published. The last spot price settlements on July 13: NBP: 55.8 p/th (24.2 euros per MWh) NCG 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.5 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.9 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)