* Langeled flows to UK down 18.5 mcm * Total flows to Europe fall by 19.5 mcm OSLO, July 17 Norwegian gas supplies to Europe fell between Monday and Tuesday morning as supplies to Britain were adjusted downward, analysts said. Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell to 279 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down 19.5 mcm from Monday's average. Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, fell by 26.5 mcm to 61.2 mcm, with supplies through Langeled pipeline dropping sharply to 38.1 mcm from 56.6 mcm. Analysts at Point Carbon said flows were likely to have been readjusted after they peaked following the restart of the Oseberg gas and oil field last week. "Flows usually peak when gas fields are restarted, but they are adjusted according to market needs later," Point Carbon said. Supplies to Britain through the Vesterled pipeline were down to 3.6 mcm, from 10.6 mcm on Monday. Flows to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 6.8 mcm to 144.7 mcm, while exports to Belgium and France were stable at 32 mcm and 41 mcm respectively. The last spot price settlements on July 16: NBP: 55.30 p/th NCG 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.1 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 56.95 p/th (euros/MWh not available) Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.9 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.3 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Alison Birrane)