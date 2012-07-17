* Langeled flows to UK down 18.5 mcm
* Total flows to Europe fall by 19.5 mcm
OSLO, July 17 Norwegian gas supplies to Europe
fell between Monday and Tuesday morning as supplies to Britain
were adjusted downward, analysts said.
Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia.
Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell to 279 million cubic
metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down 19.5 mcm from Monday's
average.
Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, fell
by 26.5 mcm to 61.2 mcm, with supplies through Langeled pipeline
dropping sharply to 38.1 mcm from 56.6 mcm.
Analysts at Point Carbon said flows were likely to have been
readjusted after they peaked following the restart of the
Oseberg gas and oil field last week.
"Flows usually peak when gas fields are restarted, but they
are adjusted according to market needs later," Point Carbon
said.
Supplies to Britain through the Vesterled pipeline were down
to 3.6 mcm, from 10.6 mcm on Monday.
Flows to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 6.8 mcm to
144.7 mcm, while exports to Belgium and France were stable at 32
mcm and 41 mcm respectively.
The last spot price settlements on July 16:
NBP: 55.30 p/th
NCG 24.5 euros MWh
TTF: 24.1 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 56.95 p/th (euros/MWh not available)
Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.9 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.3 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Alison Birrane)