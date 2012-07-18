* Supplies to Britain slip further * Flows to continental Europe stable OSLO, July 18 Norwegian gas supplies to Europe fell slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday morning as flows to Britain slipped further, data from the country's gas system operator showed. Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell to 281.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down 4.8 mcm from Tuesday's average. Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, fell further by 8.3 mcm to 66.7 mcm. Supplies via Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import route, has been erratic lately, and were at 40.4 mcm on Wednesday morning, down from 52.3 mcm average the previous day. However, exports to Britain through Vesterled pipeline rose by 3.3 mcm to 7.1 mcm. Flows to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 40.2 mcm and 33.2 mcm respectively. Combined supplies to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 3.6 mcm to 141.6 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 17: NBP: 54.5 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh) NCG 24.3 euros MWh TTF: 24.2 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.0 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.3 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.4 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 29.2 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)