* Supplies to Britain slip by 6 mcm * Flows to continental Europe stable OSLO, July 19 Norwegian gas flows to Britain edged lower on Thursday morning and remained stable to continental Europe, data from the country's gas system operator showed. Total gas flows from Norway, Europe's second largest exporter, fell by 5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to 279.3 mcm at 0630 GMT from an average of 284.4 mcm on Wednesday. Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, slipped by about 6 mcm to 67.4 mcm while flows to Belgium and Germany remained broadly unchanged at 31.3 mcm and 137.5 mcm respectively. The fall to Britain was due mostly to reduced flows via the Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import route, while exports through FLAGS and Vesterled pipelines remained stable. Supplies through Franpipe pipeline to France were up by 2.6 mcm to 43.1 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 18: NBP: 54.4 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.2 euros MWh TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.4 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 30.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)