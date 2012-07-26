* Flows through Langeled pipeline remain below 30 mcm * Statoil plans to have more maintenance on NCS in Q3 OSLO, July 26 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose by 8.3 percent on Thursday morning from the previous day average on increased exports to Germany. Supplies to Europe rose to 283.8 million cubic metres (mcm) at 0700 GMT on Thursday from Wednesday's average of 262.1 mcm, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were stable at 54 mcm, with flows through its main subsea import route, the Langeled pipeline, remaining restricted below 30 mcm, but in line with nominations. Exports to the UK have dropped since the beginning of this week, when some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) went into maintenance expected to last until August 10. Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 19.6 mcm to 152.9 mcm, while supplies to Belgium and France remained stable at 33 mcm and 38 mcm respectively. Customers in continental Europe purchase Norwegian gas on long-term contracts and have priority over the UK, which buys gas on spot contracts mostly. Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Thursday it expected to have a higher maintenance level on NCS in the third-quarter compared to the second-quarter. Planned maintenance is expected to have a negative impact on the quarterly production of approximately 110 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2012, of which two thirds are planned on the NCS, the company said in a statement on its second-quarter results. The last spot price settlements on July 25: NBP: 54.6 p/th (23.8 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.0 euros MWh TTF: 23.9 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.9 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.3 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 29.3 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).