* Most of gas export increase goes to continental Europe * Flows via Langeled pipeline below half of its capacity OSLO, July 27 Norwegian gas flows to continental Europe rose slightly on Friday morning while deliveries to Britain were steady at relatively low levels as shipments through the Langeled pipeline were at less than half of capacity. Supplies to Europe rose to 285.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT on Friday from Thursday's average of 278.7 mcm, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Supplies through the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main import route, were below 30 mcm, less than half of its total capacity of 71 mcm. Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said Langeled could have been affected by ongoing maintenance at some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. "We expect Langeled to continue to flow at a level of around 30 mcm per day until August 10, when the fields are expected to be back," they said. Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 2.6 mcm to 156.4 mcm, and supplies to Belgium were up by 2.4 mcm to 35.5 mcm. Exports to France were stable at 38 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 26: NBP: 54.7 p/th (23.8 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.1 euros MWh TTF: 24.1 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.4 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).