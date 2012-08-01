* Supplies to Europe down by 9.2 mcm

* Langeled pipeline flows at 23 mcm

OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell on Wednesday morning from Tuesday's average, with exports to Britain dropping the most, most likely due to field maintenance on the Norwegian side.

Total supplies to Europe fell by 9.2 million cubic metres (mcm) to 270.5 mcm per day at 0700 GMT, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 7.1 mcm to 47.5 mcm on Wednesday morning.

Supplies through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea import route, were down to 23 mcm from almost 30 mcm on Tuesday, in line with nominations.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the reduction in the Langeled flows could have been due to ongoing maintenance at some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands were steady at around 149 mcm.

Flows to Emden receiving terminal in Germany are to be reduced by 11 mcm from Thursday 0400 GMT until Friday 0400 GMT due to maintenance.

Exports to France were also unchanged at around 40 mcm, while supplies to Belgium dropped by 1.9 mcm to 33.3 mcm.

The last spot price settlements on July 31:

NBP: 54.0 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh)

NCG: 24.2 euros MWh

TTF: 23.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.0 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).