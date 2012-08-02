* Flows to Germany down by 9.3 mcm

* Exports to Britain pick up

OSLO Aug 2 Norwegian gas exports to continental Europe fell on Thursday morning while supplies to Britain rose.

Total supplies to Europe fell by 10.8 million cubic metres (mcm) to 252.5 mcm per day at 0700 GMT, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 9.3 mcm to 135.9 mcm, most likely due to a planned maintenance.

Flows to Emden receiving terminal in Germany were to be reduced by 11 mcm from Thursday 0400 GMT until Friday 0400 GMT due to maintenance, Gassco has said.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose by 6.3 mcm to 50.8 mcm on Thursday morning.

Supplies through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea import route, recovered to 29 mcm after dropping to just above 10 mcm after midnight.

Nominations showed Langeled flows were expected to pick up to 35 mcm on Thursday.

Exports to France and Belgium were down by 3.7 mcm and 4.1 mcm to 37 mcm and 29 mcm respectively on Thursday morning.

The last spot price settlements on August 1:

NBP: 52.8 p/th (22.9 euros/MWh)

NCG: 23.9 euros MWh

TTF: 23.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.3 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 23.9 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 25.8 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).