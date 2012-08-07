* Kollsnes gas processing plant back in operation * Langeled flows to Britain still below 20 mcm OSLO, Aug 7 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose slightly on Tuesday morning from Monday's average, with the Kollsnes gas processing plant back in operation after a short outage. Total supplies to Europe rose by almost 5 million cubic metres (mcm) to 263.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Statoil's Kollsnes natural gas processing plant was back in normal operation at midnight GMT after being shut for five hours due to a power supply disruption. Flows through the FLAGS pipeline to the UK were back to 18 mcm on Tuesday morning after dropping to 3 mcm on Monday afternoon. Total supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 1.3 mcm to 40.7 mcm on Monday morning. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, were still below 20 mcm, as the maintenance continued at some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were almost unchanged at 146 mcm, while supplies to Belgium and France rose by 4 mcm and 3 mcm to 33.8 mcm and 43.2 mcm respectively. The last spot price settlements on August 6: NBP: 52.3 p/th (22.5 euros/MWh) NCG: 23.2 euros MWh TTF: 22.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 22.8 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.2 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 23.6 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.0 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).