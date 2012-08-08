* Norwegian gas exports down to 245 mcm * Kollsnes plant to start maintenance on Aug 10 OSLO, Aug 8 Norwegian gas exports fell to their lowest levels since mid-June on Wednesday morning as exports to Britain, France and Germany all dropped on waning consumer demand. Total supplies to Europe including Britain fell by 16.2 million cubic metres (mcm) to 245.2 mcm per day at 0630 GMT compared with the previous day's average, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. That was the lowest level since June 18, when flows fell to average 249 mcm after Norway's Aasgard gas field was shut due to condensate leak, reducing the output by 24 mcm. "The drop in flows to the continent is probably due to commercial reasons, meaning that continental buyers need less gas," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "The Kollsnes gas processing plant, which tripped on Monday, is going into partial maintenance on Friday, and production could be already reduced there," he added. The 147 mcm capacity gas processing plant, operated by national energy firm Statoil, was down for several hours on Monday evening due to power supply interruptions. The plant, which processes Norwegian gas that is exported to Britain and continental Europe, is to start month-long maintenance on Aug 10, with output expected to drop by 45 mcm. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 2.2 mcm to 36.4 mcm on Wednesday morning, with imports via 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline dropping to 13.9 mcm. Exports to Belgium through Franpipe pipeline fell by 7.9 mcm to 29.1 mcm. Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands dropped by 3.3 mcm to 139.5 mcm, and supplies to France were down by 2.8 mcm to 40.2 mcm. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. The last spot price settlements on August 7: NBP: 53.4 p/th (23.0 euros/MWh) NCG: 23.5 euros MWh TTF: 23.4 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.4 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 23.7 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.0 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).