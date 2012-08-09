* Total exports to Europe at 248.4 mcm
* Kollsnes to reduce output by 45 mcm/day
OSLO, Aug 9 Norwegian gas exports to Europe were
steady on Thursday morning, hovering near their lowest levels
since mid-June and flows could remain depressed as a key
processing facility will halt for a month-long maintenance on
Friday.
Supplies to Europe including Britain totalled 248.4 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT, unchanged from the
previous day's average, data from Norway's gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were
stable at 40.7 mcm, with flows through its main subsea gas
import route, the Langeled pipeline, remaining below 20 mcm.
Nominations suggested that the Langeled flows could increase
to 26 mcm on Thursday.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands totalled 139
mcm, supplies to Belgium were at 27.5 mcm and to France at 41.1
mcm, all broadly stable from Wednesday.
On Friday, some gas fields on the Norwegian continental
shelf are expected to end maintenance, which has dented output
by 25 mcm per day.
Norwegian gas flows could be further affected by 147 mcm
capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant going into month-long
maintenance on Friday.
The plant, which processes Norwegian gas for export to
Britain and continental Europe, is expected to reduce output by
45 mcm per day.
Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the Langeled
flows to Britain could remain reduced at about 20 mcm per day as
a result.
The last spot price settlements on August 8:
NBP: 53.8 p/th (23.2 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.0 euros MWh
TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 23.9 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.5 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)