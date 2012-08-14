* Total gas exports to Europe increase to 252.8 mcm/day * More maintenance planned on the Norwegian continental shelf OSLO, Aug 14 Norwegian gas exports to Europe recovered slightly from Monday's average on higher flows to Germany, while supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, remained steady. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 252.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT on Tuesday versus 249 mcm average on Monday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands rose by 7.6 mcm to 145.5 mcm, and remained largely stable to Britain and France at 35.6 mcm and 38.4 mcm respectively. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, were at 12.5 mcm, down from an average of 20 mcm last week. Flows to Belgium fell by 2.4 mcm to 33.3 mcm. Exports from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, dropped to two-month last week after the Kollsnes gas processing plant went into partial maintenance. Output at the 147 mcm capacity plant was reduced by 45 mcm, and the reduction is expected to last until September 10. Some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf are scheduled to start maintenance on August 18, reducing the output by 23 mcm per day, Gassco has said. It did not provide details about the fields to be affected. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 13: NBP: 55.2 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.8 euros MWh TTF: 24.7 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.5 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)