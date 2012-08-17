* Norwegian gas exports down to 233.6 mcm * Higher temperatures dent consumption OSLO, Aug 17 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell slightly early on Friday as European consumption was expected to drop over the weekend and Monday. Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 233.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down from 238.7 mcm on average on Thursday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, slipped by 1.6 mcm to 34.5 mcm as flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline fell to 12.6 mcm, in line with nominations. Exports to Belgium through the 41 mcm capacity Zeepipe pipeline fell by 6.7 mcm to 21.7 mcm, while supplies to France rose by 1.9 mcm to 40.9 mcm. Combined gas deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up by 1.3 mcm to 136 mcm. Consumption in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium was expected to fall due to rising temperatures, while it was to increase in France, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Norwegian gas production rose to a preliminary 9.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in July from 8.5 bcm in June, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 16: NBP: 51.2 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 23.2 euros MWh TTF: 22.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 22.8 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 23.6 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 24.7 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)