* Exports to Germany down from Friday * Supplies to Britain steady OSLO, Aug 20 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell slightly early on Monday compared to last Friday's average, with exports to Germany and Netherlands affected the most. Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 227.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down from 230.4 mcm on average on Friday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. However, exports were up from 216 mcm average on Sunday, when consumption in continental Europe fell on warmer weather. Combined gas deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were at 125.5 mcm, still down by 8.9 mcm compared to Friday's average. Demand in continental Europe was expected to rise as temperatures were dropping towards normal levels, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were broadly unchanged at 34.5 mcm. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route rose by 5.5 mcm to 17.4, but the rise was offset by lower deliveries through FLAGS and Vesterled pipelines. Exports to France rose by 3.2 mcm to 44 mcm, while supplies to Belgium were broadly unchanged at 23.5 mcm. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 17: NBP: 53.5 p/th (23.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 25.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)