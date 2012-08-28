* Ormen Lange field ramps up production * Flows rise strongly to Germany, drop to France OSLO, Aug 28 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose on Tuesday morning as Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas field started ramping up production after midnight. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were up by 20.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 234.1 mcm per day at 0645 GMT from Monday's average of 213.2 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Output from Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from the Ormen Lange field before it is sent for export, had dropped by 45 mcm by Monday afternoon, but it was expected to be back to normal on Tuesday, Gassco said. While Britain is the primary market for Ormen Lange gas, it could also be delivered to continental Europe via the Sleipner East hub in the North Sea. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded market, were at 12.4 mcm, little changed from Monday's average, but exports to Germany rose sharply. Combined flows to Germany and Netherlands were up by 23.5 mcm to 155.4 mcm, while supplies to Belgium also gained by 6.5 mcm to 33.5 mcm. Exports to France fell by 10.5 mcm to 32.8 mcm, likely due to maintenance at Kollsnes gas processing plant. The 145 mcm capacity plant west of Bergen in Norway, which also processes gas for exports to France, went into partial maintenance on Sunday with output reduced by 45 mcm. The maintenance is to last until September 10. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 24: NBP: 56.3 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.3 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.6 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.0 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 25.2 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)