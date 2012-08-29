* Supplies to continental Europe slip, steady to Britain
* Nominations suggest increased Langeled flows
OSLO, Aug 29 Norwegian gas flows to continental
Europe fell slightly on Wednesday morning, and were broadly
stable to Britain compared to Tuesday's average.
Total deliveries to Europe including the UK were down by 5
million cubic metres (mcm) to 220.1 mcm per day at 0630 GMT from
Tuesday's average of 225.1 mcm, data from gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Output from Royal Dutch Shell's operated Nyhamna
plant, which processes gas from Ormen Lange field before it is
exported, was back to normal after an outage that ended on
Tuesday.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded market, were
broadly unchanged at 15.7 mcm, but nominations suggested flows
through the Langeled pipeline rising to 26 mcm later on
Wednesday from 13.1 mcm in the morning.
Total flows to the continental Europe fell by 6.3 mcm, with
combined exports to Germany and Netherlands reduced by 2.5 mcm
to 140.7 mcm and to Belgium dropping by 2.7 mcm to 31.6 mcm.
Exports to France remained broadly stable at 32.1 mcm.
Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has been
reduced by total 68 mcm due to partial maintenance at the 145
mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and some gas fields.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 28:
NBP: 56.5 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.7 euros MWh
TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 24.8 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).