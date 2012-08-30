(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

* Exports to Germany drop due to maintenance

* More gas sent to Britain through Langeled

OSLO, Aug 30 Norwegian gas flows to Germany fell on Thursday due to pipeline maintenance, while a receiving terminal in Britain experienced an unplanned outage.

Total deliveries to Europe, including the UK, were down by 15.5 million cubic metres (mcm) to 226.2 mcm per day at 0800 GMT from Wednesday's average of 241.7 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 14.6 mcm to 128 mcm due to an inspection of Norpipe pipeline, which brings gas to a receiving terminal in Emden.

The maintenance reduced supplies by 18 mcm and was expected to last until Sept. 2, Gassco said.

Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 3.3 mcm to 29.1 mcm, mostly due to flows being stopped through the Vesterled pipeline.

Vesterled brings gas to the St. Fergus receiving terminal, which experienced an unplanned outage on Thursday, its operator said.

It was not clear whether the outage resulted in Vesterled flows being stopped.

However, more gas was sent to Britain through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route.

The Langeled flows rose to almost 30 mcm on Wednesday, twice as high as daily average during the last two weeks, and remained little changed on Thursday.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the increased Langeled flows were likely a result of rerouted gas from the continent due to the maintenance there.

Supplies to France fell by 3.1 mcm to 37.3 mcm, while they remained broadly unchanged to Belgium at 31.8 mcm.

Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has already been reduced by about 68 mcm due to partial maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and some gas fields.

Here are the last spot price settlements on August 29:

NBP: 55.8 p/th (24.1 euros/MWh)

NCG: 25.0 euros MWh

TTF: 24.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.4 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 24.8 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)