* Zeepipe, Vesterled and FLAGS pipelines shut
* Deliveries rise through Langeled pipeline
OSLO, Sept 3 Norwegian pipeline gas exports
dropped sharply on Monday morning from Friday's average as three
of eight export pipelines stopped shipping gas due to
maintenance.
Deliveries to Europe, including the UK, were down by 20.6
million cubic metres (mcm) to 220.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT from
Friday's average of 241.4 mcm, data from gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Exports to Belgium through the 41 mcm capacity Zeepipe
pipeline were stopped on Monday due to maintenance, and the
Vesterled pipeline exporting gas to Britain was idled on
Saturday.
The Vesterled pipeline is expected to remain shut until
Sept. 30, while the FLAGS pipeline, which enters the same
terminal, is scheduled to be back in operation on Sept. 10.
The 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, the only pipeline to export
Norwegian gas to Britain on Monday, saw flows rise by 8 mcm to
28.3 mcm.
"The increased Langeled flows are likely to be a result of
re-routing of gas from Belgium and we expect lower Langeled
flows from Wednesday," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
Deliveries to Belgium are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up by
9.1 mcm to 141.7 mcm, while flows to France rose by 6.1 mcm to
50.8 mcm.
Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has
already been affected by maintenance at some gas fields and a
partial reduction of output at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas
processing plant.
The plan is scheduled to stop production completely from
Sept. 10 until Sept. 22.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 31:
NBP: 57.4 p/th (24.7 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.8 euros MWh
TTF: 24.7 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.1 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.5 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)