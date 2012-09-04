* Langeled flows to Britain up to 37 mcm/day
* Supplies to Belgium to resume on Wednesday
OSLO, Sept 4 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose
on Tuesday morning from Monday's average as flows to Britain
increased, while supplies to the continental Europe remained
unchanged.
Pipeline gas deliveries were up 13.9 million cubic metres
(mcm) to 223.1 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from Monday's average of
209.2 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Flows through the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea
gas import route, rose by 13.8 mcm to 37 mcm as gas was
re-routed from the continent due to maintenance at a receiving
terminal in Belgium.
Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up by
4.6 mcm to 148.3 mcm, but flows to France fell 4.5 mcm to 37.8
mcm.
Supplies to Belgium are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Countries in Western Europe are increasingly dependent on
flows from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier after Russia,
as the UK's North Sea gas production is in decline due to
maturing fields.
British gas production plummeted 21 percent to 45.2 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in 2011, less than half its peak in 2000, but
is expected to increase this year.
UK, the biggest traded gas market in Europe, was also trying
to secure long-term gas supply contracts rather than rely on
spot prices, the energy minister told Reuters in an
interview.
Long-term contracts assure greater supply stability for
Norwegian gas buyers in the continental Europe, while supplies
to Britain are more volatile.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 3:
NBP: 59.8 p/th (25.8 euros/MWh)
NCG: 26.0 euros MWh
TTF: 26.1 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 26.0 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 26.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 29.1 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)