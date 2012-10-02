* Flows drop slightly to Britain
* Kollsnes ramp up to take longer
OSLO Oct 2 Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose
early on Tuesday because of higher flows to France, but that was
partly offset by a fall in deliveries to Britain.
Exports to Europe including Britain were up by 14.7 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 274.1 mcm per day at 0800 GMT, compared
with the day before, data from Norway's gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Supplies to France rose by 17.7 mcm to 31.1 mcm, but exports
to Britain fell by 8 mcm to 70.6 mcm. Combined exports to the
Netherlands and Germany were broadly stable at 131 mcm, while
deliveries to Belgium rose by 4.1 mcm to 41.4 mcm.
Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline,
Britain's main subsea gas import route, were at 49.6 mcm after
unexpectedly dropping to zero early on Monday.
Flows were expected to remain at around 49 mcm on Tuesday,
below its 71 mcm capacity.
Analysts at Point Carbon said flows could have been affected
by reduced output from Norway's Nyhmana gas processing
plant.
The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant was expected to
return to full production on Wednesday, later than earlier
expected, Gassco said on Tuesday.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Here are the last spot price settlements on Oct. 1:
NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.5 euros/MWh)
TTF: 26.0 euros/MWh
NCG: 26.1 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.9 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 26.5 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of October 1 to be 87.12 pence per therm (37.36 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Pravin Char)