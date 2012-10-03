* Norway gas exports rise over 290 mcm
* Kollsnes return to full capacity delayed
OSLO Oct 3 Norwegian gas exports rose to
Germany and France on Wednesday morning, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
Total exports to Europe including Britain were up by 19.8
million cubic metres (mcm) to 291.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT,
compared with an average a day before.
The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 17.6
mcm to 142.3 mcm, while deliveries to France were up by 7.3 mcm
to 38.8 mcm.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded market, slipped
by 4.6 mcm to 70 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline pumping 49.6
mcm of gas, in line with nominations.
Exports to Belgium remained broadly stable at 40.7 mcm.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway's 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant's return to
full capacity was delayed for another day until Thursday, Gassco
said. Its output would continue to be reduced by 30 mcm, it
added.
The plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas
field, Troll, was expected to return to full capacity on
September 22, but experienced "unexpected problems".
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to
Europe after Russia.
Here are the last spot price settlements on Oct. 2:
NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)
TTF: 25.7 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.9 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 26.4 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.6 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of October 1 to be 87.12 pence per therm (37.36 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)