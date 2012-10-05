* Kollsnes plan ramps up production * Flows to Britain rise strongly OSLO, Oct 5 Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose on Friday morning as key gas processing plant restarted after a power supply glitch shut it on Thursday. Exports to Europe including Britain rose by 47.8 million cubic metres (mcm) to 287.4 mcm per day by 0715 GMT compared to 239.6 mcm daily average on Thursday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded market, gained by 33.6 mcm to 80.7 mcm, and combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany firmed by 11.6 mcm to 128.3 mcm. Deliveries to Belgium inched up by 1.6 mcm to 35.3 mcm, and remained steady to France at 43.1 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway's 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant shut down unexpectedly on Thursday due to power supply failure, but has ramped up production since. The plant, which also had problems with its compressors, is expected to return to full capacity on Saturday morning. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 4 NBP 26.1/61.3 26.1/61.4 TTF 26.0 25.6 NCG 26.0 25.6 Gaspool 25.9 25.6 Zeebrugge 25.9 25.9 Peg Nord 26.0 25.7 Peg Sud 26.2 26.0 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. Oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.