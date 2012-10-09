* Nyhamna gas plant output reduced by 33 mcm/day
* Flows drop to Germany, Belgium and Britain
OSLO, Oct 9 Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell
on Tuesday morning as the Nyhamna gas processing plant was
running at a reduced capacity, data from gas system operator
Gassco showed.
Exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 8.7 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 271.3 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared
with the 280 mcm daily average on Monday.
The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Output from the Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna
gas processing plant was to be reduced by 33 mcm on Tuesday,
Gassco said.
The 70 mcm capacity plant processes gas from the giant
offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain
and continental Europe.
Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany fell by 6.8
mcm to 119.8 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium were down by 4.7 mcm
to 35.8 mcm.
Supplies to Britain slipped by 2 mcm to 70.5 mcm, while
exports to France rose by 4.8 mcm to 45.2 mcm.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:
Gas hub Pvs trading session October 8
NBP 26.2/62.0 27.1/64.2
TTF 26.3 26.8
NCG 26.2 26.7
Gaspool 26.1 26.6
Zeebrugge 25.9 26.8
Peg Nord 26.3 26.8
Peg Sud 26.8 28.9
Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12
NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm.
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.