OSLO Jan 20 Norway's Statoil
said on Friday that it has resumed production at its Snoehvit
gas field in the Arctic after a shut-down on Jan. 11 stemming
from a ruptured water line at the onshore processing plant.
"The facility can revert to full production without any
production limitations," the company said in a stateent.
The damaged water line remains out of service, Statoil said,
but the company has arranged for an interim period "to fetch
water from hydrants in the vicinity should a fire break out in
the affected area."
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)