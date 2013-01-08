OSLO Jan 8 Norwegian gas system operator Gassco
submitted a plan on Tuesday to build a 480 kilometre, 70 million
cubic metre per day pipeline from the lower Norwegian Arctic to
an onshore processing facility by 2016.
The pipeline would transport gas from Statoil's
Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea and several smaller
developments to the Royal Dutch Shell-operated
processing plant at Nyhamna in Western Norway, it said.
Gassco did not provide a cost estimate for the projects.
Partners in the pipeline are Statoil, state holding firm
Petoro, OMV, Shell, Total, RWE,
ConocoPhillips, Edison, Maersk and GDF SUEZ