UPDATE 1-M&A target Uniper sees rising interest from investors -CEO
* Shares second-best performers among European utilities (Adds CEO comment, context on M&A, shares)
OSLO, June 28 The offshore processing plant at Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, will be shut for 12 days maintenance in September, the Nordic power exchange said.
The maintenance at the gas plant on the Statoil operated Troll A platform in the North Sea will take place between Sept. 10 at 0400 GMT and Sept. 22 at 0400 GMT, the exchange added.
The giant Troll field, which contains around 40 percent of Norwegian gas reserves, gets some power from the country's national grid. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Shares second-best performers among European utilities (Adds CEO comment, context on M&A, shares)
DOHA, June 8 Gulf Arab states piled pressure on Qatar on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kuwait's emir worked to end a row and resolve what Qataris say amounts to a blockade of their country, an investment powerhouse and supplier of gas to world markets.