GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, Treasuries and yen up on geopolitical tensions
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
OSLO Dec 2 The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange field suffered an unexpected outage on Monday morning because of bad weather, its operator told the Nordic power bourse.
Ormen Lange feeds the 70-million-cubic-metre Langeled pipeline, Britain's main gas import route.
* Asia ex-Japan down; Nikkei falls on yen strength, Toshiba woes
* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016