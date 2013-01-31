BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
OSLO Jan 31 Wintershall, owned by Germany's BASF, has discovered gas and condensate about four kilometres northeast of the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
Preliminary estimates show the find to hold between 3 and 20 million cubic metres, or 18 and 126 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents.
"The licensees will consider the discovery together with nearby discoveries," the NPD said.
The exploration well was the first to be drilled in production licence 475, in which operator Wintershall has 50 percent, Faroe Petroleum 30 percent and Centrica 20 percent.
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r